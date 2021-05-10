Don Jazzy Celebrates Davido At 10

Veteran record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy has celebrated popular Afro-beats star, Davido on his successful decade-long run in the Nigerian music industry.

The Mavin Records founder took to his Instagram page to post a picture of the singer cum record label boss.

In his caption, the music producer reveals that he has been a huge fan of Davido since the latter released his first single in 2011, ‘Back When’.

“Happy 10 years anniversary to the baddest. @davido it’s not beans at all. I have been a fan from back when and you have done so well for yourself and for the game. Keep lifting others keep rising. 💪🏾”

See his post below: