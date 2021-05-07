Don Jazzy Cries Out As Different Ladies Flood His DM With Nudes

Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy has cried out over the nude pictures sent to his DM by different ladies.

The Mavin Records founder took to his Twitter page to ask for advice on how to handle the situation.

“If you just receive a whatsapp message saying #HiZaddy followed by 5 nude pics from an unknown number. Pls reply how you would reply“, he wrote.

The music boss also shared a screenshot of one of the private messages. The lady demanded money from Jazzy, adding that he should just give her money even if he does not want a hookup.

See his post and exchanges below: