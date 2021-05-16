Don’t Be Too Desperate For Marriage; Many Demons Are Roaming – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has advised people to be careful of being too desperate about marriage.

The veteran entertainer, who has been married for 40 years, shared this piece of advice via his Instagram page.

He noted that being too desperate for marriage can make a person fall into the devil’s trap, adding that there are many demons roaming the streets these days.

In his words:

“When you are too desperate about marriage, the devil will package one of his cousins for you. Be careful. Many demons are roaming the streets now. Take your time ooooo“, he wrote.

See his post below: