Don’t Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Oyedepo Warns Church Members

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has warned members of his church against taking the COVID-19 vaccine, which he claims is “deadly” and untested.

The cleric also stated that he can be consulted for a solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

He stated this while delivering a sermon during the church’s 40th-anniversary service on Sunday.

The bishop said he would offer his service at no cost.

“They should come to me to find out how to deal with COVID-19 at no cost,” he said.

Oyedepo stated that every church “is anti-COVID-19 zone”.

He said: “Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulated around the country because it has not been duly tested. An elder of this church, who works with the World Health Organisation, confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID-19 vaccine.”