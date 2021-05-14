Don’t Tamper With Food Security, Buhari Warns Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, pledged that his administration would deploy every available manpower in dealing with bandits to prevent them from wreaking havoc on farms and food production in the coming planting season.

Addressing newsmen at the State House, Abuja shortly after observing the Eid-el-Fitri prayers, the President stressed that the menace would be addressed for food security.

The Nigerian leader, who hoped for a good rainy season, noted: “The law enforcement agencies are working hard to regain confidence against bandits so that we can go back to the land.

READ ALSO: Food Blockade: Northern Elders Raise The Alarm Over Negotiations

“This is very important. This is what the agencies are busy doing right now. We want people to go back to the land so that we can get enough food for the country and even export.”

Outlining efforts to tackle insecurity in the country, Buhari drew attention to the series of meetings in recent weeks, chaired by him, adding that a part of the resolutions had been made public by the National Security Adviser (NSA).