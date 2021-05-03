DSS To Clampdown On Agents Of Anarchy, Warns Against Inciting Utterances

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned “misguided elements” who are threatening Nigeria’s unity and peaceful co-existence to desist from doing so.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen.

He stated that henceforth, the service will no longer tolerate those whose aim is to “throw the country into anarchy.”

He said: “While the Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indissoluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, it will no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors.

“Consequently, the Servcie is assiduously working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security of the country.”

Afunanya also stated that among those threatening the federal government and Nigeria’s unity are “some religious and past political leaders who have either called for a forceful change of government or mass action against it.”