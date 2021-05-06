Economic Policies Of IMF, World Bank Promoting Poverty In Nigeria: Falana

Popular lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has expressed that the economic policies of international financial institutions are promoting poverty in Nigeria.

Falana spoke in Lagos on Thursday at the launch of a report by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP). The report is titled “Something to Hide?: Media Freedom Under Siege in Nigeria.”

Falana alleged that the federal government is hiding the fact that Nigeria “has been captured” by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the “neoliberal economic policies” of the Bretton Woods Institutions are fostering poverty in the country.

He also stated that the federal government is determined to silence the media so as to hide information about corruption and insecurity from the citizens.

“Why is the government desperate to silence us? It is to hide from Nigeria information about misgovernance, information about corruption, wanton corruption, information regarding the reckless killings of our people, unwarranted abductions of our people including schoolchildren, undergraduates, secondary school students and even primary school pupils,” he said.

“Government is also determined to hide from us the fact that our country has been captured by the IMF and the World Bank whose neoliberal economic policies have continued to promote poverty in our country.”