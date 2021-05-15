Edo Govt Bans Pool Parties, Limits Social Gatherings

The Edo State Government says the ban placed on pool parties and large gatherings in the state is still in place.

The Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City, the state capital.

He also explained that the number of persons allowed at social gatherings has been limited to 50% of the capacity at venues.

READ ALSO: Thunder Fires 18 Elephants In India

This is with the view to curb the spread of the coronavirus virus pandemic and prevent a third wave of the virus.

“Swimming pools and poolside parties remain banned in the state. This is supposed to be sustained. Any organisation that flouts this, the state government will not take it lightly with them.

“This is one the measures that we know we can use to reduce the quick spread of the virus. Social gatherings like weddings, anniversaries, funerals, and the rest social distancing is encouraged,” he said.

Irowa added that the COVID-19 response team has effectively dealt with the second wave of the pandemic, noting that other preventive protocols including the wearing of face masks is still in place.