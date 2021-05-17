EFCC Arrests Ex-Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

The immediate past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sources at the anti-graft agency told newsmen that the former governor is being questioned by a crack team of operatives at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He was said to have arrived at the EFCC headquarters at about 10am on Monday, in response to the invitation extended to him by the agency.

Following his arrival at the anti-graft agency’s office, Mr Ahmed was in the interrogation room for about seven hours, writing statements.

While details of the case were still sketchy as of press time, sources revealed that his arrest was in connection with how funds to the tune of about N9 billion were allegedly diverted from the coffers of the Kwara State government.

The money was alleged to have been diverted during Mr Ahmed’s tenure as governor of the state, and when he served as the Commissioner for Finance in the administration of former Governor Bukola Saraki.