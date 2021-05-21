EFCC Recovered N1bn From One Civil Servant — Bawa

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has revealed that the agency recovered over N1 billion from the bank account of a civil servant last week.

He revealed this while appearing before the Senate committee on finance at the national assembly on Thursday.

Bawa stated that there are leakages that need to be plugged in the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The Senate panel is probing the internally generated revenues (IGRs) of about 600 MDAs and checking to see their level of compliance with rules and regulations.

Also Read: Divert Infrastructural Funds To Tackling Insecurity – Abdulsalami

The EFCC chairman explained that as much as the country needs to generate revenue to finance various projects, more efforts should be put into plugging leakages in the system.

“It is good for us to observe for now and wait for your committee to conclude its work so that whatever report you have and anyone that your committee decides, we are ready to take it up from there,” he said.

“We have recovered over N1 billion sitting in the account of a civil servant last week.”

At the hearing, Bawa also expressed worry that many government agencies do not have audit reports since they were established.