Eid-el-Fitr: Ganduje Urges Vigilance, Safety During Celebrations

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged residents and citizens of the state to remain vigilant and be security conscious during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

This was contained in a goodwill Sallah message to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the completion of the Ramadan fast.

Ganduje, through the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, also warned that the state would not be a safe haven for purveyors of violence.

Ganduje, while giving assurance of adequate reinforcement of security personnel during the festivities, stated that security is everybody’s business.

He also noted that the government would stand against anyone bent on destroying the existing peace in the state and urged the people of the state to avail security agencies of the necessary information to help tackle insecurity.

He commended Muslims and the entire people of the state for their steadfastness in the midst of challenges facing the nation, urging them to remain prayerful and continue to support the government in its efforts to tackle the problems.