Eid-El-Fitr: IGP Orders Tight Security Nationwide

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered tight security nationwide to celebrate the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr celebration celebrations.

Baba also approved the deployment of Police officers and other operational assets of the Force to beef up security even beyond the Sallah holiday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba.

Mba revealed that the IGP’s order was contained in a directive to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and other strategic commanders of the Force.

He explained that the order was part of efforts by the police leadership toward stabilising security, improving public safety and making the country a safer place for all citizens.

He reassured the citizens that the Force under his new policing vision is already implementing new, improved, tailored-to-suit and robust security solutions aimed at tackling crimes and neutralizing both existing and emerging security threats in the country.