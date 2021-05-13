Eid-el-Fitri: Continue To Pray, Play Your Roles, Saraki Urges Nigerians

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the country and play their roles as citizens to ensure unity of the country.

Saraki made the call on Thursday in his Eid-il-Filtri message.

He congratulated all Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world for successfully completing this year’s Ramadan fast.

The former Governor of Kwara State called on all Nigerians to pray for the nation.

“Undoubtedly, the current insecurity across Nigeria requires urgent action and continued prayers.

“Hence, it is my hope that we will all continue to pray for our nation, as we play our respective roles to entrench peace, unity, justice, and equity,” he said.

Saraki also went further to celebrate those that are on the frontlines to keep Nigeria safe.

He also prayed for deliverance of the nation from insurgents and terrorists.