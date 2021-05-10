Eid-ul-Fitri: FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to mark the 2021 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola made this announcement on Monday.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, Aregbesola congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion.

He also called “all Nigerians, at home and abroad to use the period of this year’s Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the land.”

Aregbesola urged all “Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness, and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him)”.

The minister also called on all security agencies in the country to “be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.”