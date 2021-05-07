Ekiti 2022: INEC Warns Political Parties Against Premature Campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, warned political parties to desist from engaging in premature campaigns, ahead of the 2022 governorship election or risk being sanctioned.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Adeniran Tella, gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti at a stakeholders’ meeting with political leaders, youths, women and religious groups.

The meeting was convened to address issues bothering on expanding voters’ access to polling units, as it affected the state.

“The commission is challenging you to play this game by the rules.

“The Electoral Act, 2010, Section 9991, as amended, frowns at organising election campaigns ahead of the stipulated time.

“For the avoidance of doubt, that section of the law states that the period of campaigns in public by any political party shall commence 90 days before the voting day and end 24 hours the day,” Tella said.