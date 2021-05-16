EndSARS: Two Victims Of Police Brutality Receive N11m Compensation

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS has again given out cheques to more victims of police brutality.

At the panel’s sitting on Saturday, two victims were awarded the sum of N11 million as compensation.

With the new compensations, the panel has now given out a total sum of N68. 25 million to 12 petitioners.

In the petition of late Rasheed Olanrewaju Kareem, his widow was awarded the sum of N10m for the extra judicial killing.

The brother of the deceased, Olalekan Bankole, who testified on February 16, had said that the deceased was shot in the head by police officers from the Area C Command in Surulere.

The incident was said to have occurred on October 21, 2020 during the #EndSARS protests.

In the petition of Yinka Austin Adebayo, the panel awarded him the sum of N1 million naira as compensation for the unlawful arrest, brutality and torture meted on him by police operatives between September 28 and 30, 2017.