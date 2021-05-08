EndSARS: Witness Plays Video That Claims Army Shot Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

The Lagos State judicial panel on restitution for victims of SARS related abuses resumed sitting on Saturday with the continuation of the testimony of an EndSARs co-ordinator, Serah Ibrahim.

Serah came along with several videos, some of which she said she shot personally with her iPhone.

One after the other, she played the videos which according to her demonstrates that soldiers shot at peaceful protesters on the night of October 20.

As she played the videos, she explained to the panel that soldiers shot at the harmless protesters and even took away some of the dead bodies.

When asked if she could authenticate the videos as to the time they were taken and the location, she mentioned that anyone could do this using Google Drive and she proceeded to demonstrate how it could be done.

The videos were contained in the flash drive Serah Ibrahim tendered at the last sitting of the panel.

Serah is expected to continue her testimony on May 15.