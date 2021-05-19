Erica Nlewedim Announces Upcoming Reality Show On MTV Base

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has announced that she will be having her own reality show on MTV Base in June.

The actress and former beauty queen revealed this during her interview with presenter, Nena Egwu via Instagram Live.

According to the ex-BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season housemate, the show is called ‘Inside Life with Erica’.

In her words:

“It’s called ‘Inside Life with Erica’. It’s supposed to be like a series of reality shows with different celebrities going out and deep inside their lives and it’s also helping the fact to understand them better. This is the first ever reality show they’re doing and it’s with me. I’m the first. They’re going to be showing my time with my friends, family, behind-the-scenes of my work life, and different things.”

