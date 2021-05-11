Ex-Minister Alhassan Laid To Rest In Jalingo

The remains of Nigeria’s former Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, were on Monday laid to rest in Jalingo, Taraba.

The two time governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and United Democratic Party (UDP) died on Friday at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt after a brief illness at the age of 61.

The remains of late Alhassan arrived in Jalingo from Cairo via Lagos on Monday evening.

The body was received by the state’s delegation and sympathisers at the Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo around 5.30 p.m.

The late Alhassan was interred around 7.30 p.m. according to Islamic rites at the Jekadafari Cemetary Jalingo.

Alhaji Muhiddeen, Chief Imam, Jalingo Central Mosque, who led the Janaiza (funeral) prayers, earlier urged the people to be humbled and submit to Allah, who is the maker of all things.

A brief funeral ceremonies, which lasted for about 30 minutes, took place at the Emir of Muri Palace in Jalingo.

It was attended by a large gathering, which had in attendance Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba, top government functionaries, traditional rulers, political party stalwarts, family members and other dignitaries within and outside the state.

Alhassan was elected a Senator under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the seventh Assembly.

She was appointed as a Minister of Women Affairs in 2015 but later resigned to fly the governorship flag under the UDP in the 2019 election.