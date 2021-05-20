Falana Slams Malami, Says Ban On Open Grazing Not New

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has slammed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami over his statement that the decision of southern governors to ban open grazing is like northern governors agreeing to ban sale of spare parts.

Reacting to the statement, Falana stated that it was funny that Malami, who is the chief law officer, was ignorant of the fact that northern governors had taken a decision to ban open grazing since January.

He said, “On April 27, 2018, the members of the National Economic Council resolved to ban open grazing and adopt the Livestock Transformation Plan of the Federal Government. The National Economic Council is constituted by the Vice President, the 36 State Governors, the Minister of Finance and the Central Bank Governor.

“On February 9, 2021, the Northern Governors Forum banned open grazing in all states in northern Nigeria. On February 11, 2021, the Nigeria Governors Forum banned open grazing in all the 36 states of the Federation.”

He also noted that comparing spare parts trading with open grazing was nonsensical.

Falana argued that spare parts traders pay rents and had been known to be peaceful in their conduct.

Falana opined that contrary to Malami’s claim, only humans were guaranteed freedom of movement by the constitution and not animals.

He urged and advised Malami to note that as the AGF and minister of justice, he ought to watch his utterances in order not to divide the country.