Fayemi Says Colleagues Must Cut Cloth According to Resources

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has advised his colleagues to “cut their coats according to the resources available to them.”

He stated this in an interview on Arise TV News Night on Thursday.

Fayemi, who doubles as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, urged his colleagues to cut down on the ‘twenty to thirty cars’ in the convoys they travel with, considering the biting economic realities in the country.

He stated this when he was asked about the attempt by governors to downsize the workforce in their respective states.

Speaking during the interview, Fayemi also defended the decision of Southern governors to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot.