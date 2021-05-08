Femi Otedola Played Vital Role In My Education – Israel DMW Slams Critics

DMW Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, alias Israel DMW has opened up about how Femi Otedola played a vital role in his university education.

This comes as a response to those who are still mocking the DMW Logistics Manager for his rift with DJ Cuppy.

Taking to his Instagram page, Israel writes:

“You idiots should please leave me alone. Femi Otedola, played vital roles in getting my university education. I will apologize to his gate man, when needed. Ogun ki all of una”

Information Nigeria recalls that Israel stepped on Cuppy’s toes when he alleged that her fallout with Zlatan Ibile was because she refused to pay him after their collaboration.

See his post below: