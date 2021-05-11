FG To Prosecute 400 Suspects For Funding Terrorism – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has revealed that the Federal Government is set to prosecute 400 suspects arrested for allegedly funding terrorism in the country.

He stated this on Tuesday during a press conference in Lagos.

He also reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in tackling the menace of insurgency, banditry and other security threats across the country.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has announced that the Federal Government is set to prosecute 400 suspects arrested for allegedly funding terrorism,” he said.

“This is unprecedented and its a testament to the government’s determination to decisively tackle terrorism and other violent crimes.”

During the press conference, the Minister also appealed to Nigerians to support security agencies, who face the added task of having to watch their backs while working to protect others.