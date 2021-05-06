FIFA Postpones June World Cup Qualifiers In Africa

FIFA has announced that the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for Africa during June have been postponed until September.

Explaining the reason for the postponement, the football governing body, stated that the postponement is due to the coronavirus and stadiums not meeting international standards.

There will now be double matchdays in September, October, and November with the 10 group winners advancing to the final round next March.

CAF also said it was reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of COVID-19 related protocols.

This includes specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows.