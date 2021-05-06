‘Fraud Is Not Hustle; You Are A Thief’ – Actress Georgina Onuoha

Nigerian veteran actress, Georgina Onuoha has slammed fraudsters who try to justify fraud with the situation of things in the country.
The US-based veteran film star shared via her Instagram page that fraud is not hustle.
The 40-year-old actress and philanthropist also added that manipulating others to make illicit money is not hustle.
In her words:
“Fraud is not hustle. Manipulating others to make illicit money is not hustle. No matter how you sugarcoat it You’re a Thief! End of discussion. Hustle and earn with pride. There is respect and dignity in Labour that you built and worked for with honesty and truthfulness.”
See her full post below: