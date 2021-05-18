Germany To Return Benin Artefacts By 2022

Germany has agreed to return all Benin artefacts by 2021.

The artefacts are those taken from the Benin Royal Court following the British incursion in 1849.

This was announced on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The event was attended by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and the German delegation.

At the meeting, the German Director-General Culture and Communication, Dr Andreas Gorgen said Germany acknowledges that Nigeria has suffered a loss.

He says Germany is on a restitution mission to Nigeria, to return all artefacts taken from the Benin Empire.

He also announced that Germany will partner with Nigeria in the area of culture promotion and preservation

The artefacts are to be returned to Benin, Edo State capital.