Girls Who Ask Men Money For Wigs, Bags Are Babies: Actress Yetunde Bakare

Popular Yoruba actress, Yetunde Bakare has labelled ladies who demand money for wigs, bags, and shows as babies.

The actress and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to reveal that she does not demand for such as she already aims higher as an entrepreneur.

Read Also: ‘Lazy Girls Should Stop Using Marriage To Secure Financial Stability’ – Actress Yetunde Bakare

“I’m not that girl that will ask you for money for wigs, bags, shoes, phones’ etc those are for babies and I’m not vain. I’m the one that will tell you about my ‘Unfinished projects’ Shipping new cargos’ ‘Expanding businesses’ ‘New investments’ And if I say ‘hey bae can I get 5M for a business I’ll be expecting at least 2M trust me if you’ve got me once I’ve got you a million times“, she wrote.

See her post below: