Governors Have Limited Power To Tackle Insecurity, Says Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed that there are limits to what state governors can do about insecurity in the country.

He expressed that governors don’t have full authority over the security operatives in their states.

Lalong spoke on Friday during the Good Morning Nigeria programme on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

Speaking on the show, Lalong expressed that even though the constitution makes the governors the chief security officers of their states, there is a limit to the orders they can give security personnel.

“We have also cried and said the constitution provides that we (the governors) are chief security officers in our state,” he said.

“But there are limits to what we can do, the command that we do. If I am the general officer commanding, I should be the general officer commanding. Not the general officer that will command, and the person you command will say I need to get command from somewhere. All these are very important.”

Lalong called on the national assembly to intervene.

He added that the federal lawmakers have a role to play in ensuring that governors are empowered to tackle insecurity.