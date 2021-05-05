Gumi: Boko Haram Abducted Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has expressed that the students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents, not bandits.

Recall that several students were abducted from the school on the 18th of April and the kidnappers have since killed some of the students and threatened to kill 17 of them still in captivity if a ransom of N100 million and 10 motorcycles are not delivered to them.

He made this known when he featured on Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Tuesday.

The cleric stated that Boko Haram insurgents are beginning to infiltrate bandit herders.

“Now, we have two groups of bandits. We have the ordinary Fulani ethnic herdsmen and now there is another element which is coming in, it is the terrorist, the religious idealogues and this is what I’ve been fearing,” he said.

Also Read: Bandits Release One Abducted Kaduna Varsity Student

“The issue is getting compounded because this element is coming in; Boko Haram is coming into the scene now. They are the ones that captured Greenfield students. It is not a question of sleeping. You have to act very fast.

“The infiltration is already taking place but it is not as deep and we want these herdsmen to be protected against the invasion of these terrorists.

“And the leader is from Jalingo. He is from Adamawa. He is not the local Fulani we have here. So this means that the north-eastern element is coming into this area and we have to move fast. We don’t have that luxury of time.

“I have been trying to speak with the government but nobody is really trying to listen to me or speak with me on this issue.”