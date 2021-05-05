‘Gumi Is Acting Like An Accomplice Of Herdsmen And Bandits’ – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has expressed that popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is acting like an accomplice of insurgents terrorising the country.

This statement is coming following the cleric’s call to the federal government to pay the N100 million ransom demanded by kidnappers of Greenfield University students to prevent the situation from degenerating further.

Reacting to the cleric’s statement, Omokri, while querying the suggestion by the cleric, expressed that Sheikh Gumi should be in jail.

He wrote: “Sheikh Gumi is acting like an accomplice of killer herdsmen and bandits.

“How can he ask CBN to pay their ₦100 million ransom demand. Gumi, who should be in jail for inciting herdsmen and bandits against Christian soldiers, is now a darling of the @MBuhari regime!”