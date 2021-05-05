Gumi Urges FG To Pay For Greenfield Students’ Release

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called on the federal government to pay the N100 million ransom demanded by kidnappers of Greenfield University students to prevent the situation from degenerating further.

Recall that some weeks ago, the Islamic cleric stated that bandits should be granted amnesty.

Gumi who featured on Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Tuesday, expressed that no amount of money is too big to pay as ransom to get the students released.

“Five souls were killed. Why? What amount of money is too big for us to save the lives of those five students, what amount of money?” he had asked.

Gumi, reiterating his standpoint in an interview with PUNCH, called on the federal government to “bring the money” from the CBN.

“The money they are asking for is too much; if I give you that money, you cannot run away with it. Nobody can run. So, why not give them the money, they release the boys and then we pursue them and get our money back and do what is necessary; it is simple logic, ” he said.

“So, bring the money from the central bank. How can they move that money? We should not be stupid.