Gunmen Demand N30m Ransom For Kidnapped Deeper Life Pastor

Gunmen who abducted the Pastor of a Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Mayomi Ogedengbe in Irese Community near Akure have demanded a sum of N30 million as ransom.

A family source newsmen that the abductors are insisting on the payment of the ransom before he is released.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro said the police are still in search of the pastor.

Ogedengbe was kidnapped on Monday in his church located in Irese, a community near Akure, Ondo State capital.

According to an eyewitness, the kidnappers came in with a black Corolla Sports Car and took the pastor away to an unknown destination.