Gunmen Kill Community Leader, Wife, Daughter-In-Law In Kaduna

At least three people have been killed in an attack by gunmen in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Among the victims is the Secretary to the Ward Head of Golkofa in Jemaa local government, Sergeant Christopher Madaki (rtd), his wife and the daughter-in-law.

Confirming the incident via a statement issued on Sunday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the gunmen invaded the residence of the retired military officer last night and opened fire on them.

While the community leader, his wife, Mary, and his son’s wife Alice, were later confirmed dead, his son, Clement Musa Madaki survived with injuries inflicted on him by the assailants.