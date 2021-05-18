Gunshots, Teargas As Thugs Disrupt NLC Protest In Kaduna

Some hoodlums wielding matchets and sticks have disrupted the ongoing Nigeria Leaders Congress (NLC) protest in Kaduna.

The hoodlums stormed the protest scene along Nepa Roundabouts to chase away the NLC protesters who gathered to protest the Kaduna state government’s decision to sack workers.

Policemen however dispersed the hoodlums with tear gas.

It was gathered that security agents are still at the protest scene to maintain law and order.

Information Nigeria reports that the NLC in Kaduna embarked on a 5- day warning strike to protest proposed sack of civil servants in the state by Governor Nasir El-rufai.