“He Gave Me And Our Child Incurable STD” – Singer Lyta’s Babymama Drags Him Again

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Lyta‘s babymama, Kemi Ayorinde, has come for the singer again via her Instagram page.

In a series of posts sighted on her Instagram Stories, Kemi claimed that the former YBNL artist infected her with an incurable STD which she passed on to their child during childbirth.

“When I found out I was pregnant, he told me to keep it, he wanted it. As time went by with tests and everything which was carried out during my pregnancy, I found out this boy gave me STD, which my baby was born with in fact which we all have, me, him and my child and whoever he got it from“, she wrote.

She went on to accuse him of cheating on her when she was pregnant.

See the series of posts below: