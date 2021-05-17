How To Solve Israel, Palestine Conflict: Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has warned the international community against taking sides in the current conflict between Israel and Palestine.

He expressed that it is up to the residents of Israel and Palestine to end the lingering conflict between both nations.

He made this remark in a statement issued on Monday.

Jonathan called on the warring parties to immediately cease fire and find a common ground to resolve their issues.

Also Read: Political Leaders Promoting Disunity: Cleric

“I have been to both Israel and Palestine, and as a result, I have some understanding and appreciation of the human angles on both divides,” Jonathan said.

“Borders are often human constructs, but the Divine instruction we have is to love our neighbor as ourselves.

“The present conflict in that part of the world can never be resolved by nations and institutions taking sides. It can only be resolved by those living within the borders of Israel and Palestine taking time to understand each other until they come to a place where they can coexist, co-prosper and eventually cooperate.

“For that to happen, what is needed, in the immediate term, is a ceasefire, followed by massive confidence building on both sides. That is what the international community should aim for. Peace. It is achievable.

“I sue for peace in both Israel and Palestine, and urge that every international support should be towards deescalating the conflict, rather than escalating it.”