I Appointed 38,000 Political Aides To Tackle Hunger, Says Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has revealed that he appointed 38,000 political aides to tackle poverty in the state.

The governor stated this in a chat with Arise TV on Friday.

He said the appointment is to afford him the “emotional and social temperature” to discharge his duties.

“In politics talk is cheap. I have history. I know clearly that poverty is extreme and I decided to bring 38,000 young people into the dining table to allow me the emotional and social temperature to take advantage of my business connection to bring value to Cross River State,” Ayade said.

“These people are bringing values. I have several projects ongoing. All of these need people to manage. Besides let’s deal with it, if you look at the principles, section 14 of our constitution: the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security for the people.

“Of what use would it be to build a superhighway or a deep seaport when 4.5 million people are dying out of hunger. It’s better to put food on a table than to put food on concrete. These 38,000 people have not only brought value, they’ve reduced poverty.”