I Choose Surrogacy; I Will Never Have A Baby Mama – Uti Nwachukwu

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has revealed that he will never have a baby mama.

The TV host and actor made this known via his Twitter account in reaction to the divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates.

The Big Brother Africa season 5 winner tweeted:

What’s the point of getting divorced in your 60s/70s….I just don’t get it!! At that age what could possibly be the problem that cannot be resolved? This marriage thing no be scam so?

A follower then tackled him for his statement, asking if his view on marriage is the reason he is yet to get married or have children with a baby mama.

Uti immediately fired back with a reply that reads:

Surrogacy over baby mama. I don’t want anyone acting like witch by dragging my offsprings with me. Thank you very much

See the exchange below:

 

