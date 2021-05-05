I Choose Surrogacy; I Will Never Have A Baby Mama – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has revealed that he will never have a baby mama.

The TV host and actor made this known via his Twitter account in reaction to the divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates.

The Big Brother Africa season 5 winner tweeted:

“What’s the point of getting divorced in your 60s/70s….I just don’t get it!! At that age what could possibly be the problem that cannot be resolved? This marriage thing no be scam so?”

Read Also: Cheating Is Not Enough Reason To Leave A Relationship – Uti Nwachukwu

A follower then tackled him for his statement, asking if his view on marriage is the reason he is yet to get married or have children with a baby mama.

Uti immediately fired back with a reply that reads:

“Surrogacy over baby mama. I don’t want anyone acting like witch by dragging my offsprings with me. Thank you very much”

See the exchange below: