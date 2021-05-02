I Did Not Release CCTV Footage To Punch – Comedian Princess

Popular Nigerian comedian, Damilola Adekoya, alias Princess has, through her lawyers, disassociated herself from the CCTV footage evidence showing Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 2, 2021, the comedian and actress releases a disclaimer through her lawyers.

It reads:

“We are solicitors to PRINCESS DAMILOLA ADEKOYA (COMEDIAN) hereinafter referred to as our client and on whose behalf we issue this notice to the general public.

Our client disclaims any liability or responsibility whatsoever that arises from the publication of the video on the internet or any other social media platform shoeing OLANREWAJU JAMES OMIYINKA (AKA BABA IJESHA) molesting Our Client’s foster daughter.

Our Client did not authorize the release of the CCTV footage by PUNCH MEDIA or any other person whatsoever.”

