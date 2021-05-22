I Didn’t Refuse To Register As APC Member, Says Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has denied the claim by his successor, Hope Uzodinma, that he refused to register as a member of the All Progressives Congress in the State.

Recall that Uzodimma had told the APC’s Appeal Committee on the party’s registration and revalidation exercise that Okorocha refused to be registered as APC member in Imo during the exercise.

Reacting to this claim, Okorocha described it as a falsehood.

This was contained in a statement by his Media Adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo.

Okorocha said such claim could only be laughable to most Nigerians who still remember how APC came to Imo and, indeed, to the Southeast.

“He needed to revalidate his membership of APC and not to register as an APC member. Governor Uzodimma has always delighted in propaganda that does not fly again,” he said.

Okorocha expressed that the registration and revalidation exercise didn’t take place anywhere in Imo.

“It was done at the Nick Banquet Hall in Government House, Owerri. The governor’s appointees were generating fictitious names at the local government level and taking them to the Government House to be enrolled.”

“We challenge the governor to tell the public how the exercise was carried out in Imo. Whether it was polling unit by polling unit like Okorocha did, ward by ward or local government by local government, and let’s take off from there.

“If Okorocha had refused to be registered like our governor had claimed, what happened to Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and his Destiny political family, who produced six House of Assembly members that joined others to give Governor Uzodinma the majority in the House?”