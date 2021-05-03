I Don’t Accept Apology; I Believe In Revenge – Bella Shmurda

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed alias Bella Shmurda has implied that he does not accept apologies.

The ‘Dangbana Orisa’ crooner took to his Twitter page on Sunday, May 2, 2021 to state that he believes in revenge.

The ‘Cash App’ singer also seized the opportunity to wish his followers and fans a happy new month.

“Before you fuck up remember Not everyone accept apology, Some of us believe in revenge. HNM💐“, he tweeted.

Read Also: I’m A Muslim But I Fast On My Own Terms – Bella Shmurda

Information Nigeria recalls the 24-year-old recently sent a note of warning to artists who intend on featuring him on their projects that he will not accept not being paid fully for his contributions.

See his post below: