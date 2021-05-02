I Get Depressed When Men Stare At My Boobs – Mummy Wa

Fast-rising Nigerian actress, Kemi Ikuseedun, alias Mummy Wa has opened up on how being a big-chested lady affects her.

The beautiful actress popular for her role as social media skit maker, Debo Adedayo alias Mr Macaroni’s wife talked about her career and personal life in a recent interview with Saturday Beats.

“Sometimes I feel depressed because I don’t like the attention I get because of my physical features. While some days, I feel sexy, even though people always look at me with lustful eyes. I am happy with myself, my body. I love how I look.”

Mummy Wa also disclosed that she is in a relationship presently.

“I look out for a hardworking man, who is caring and supportive. Presently, I am dating an entertainer and hoping we get married someday“.