“I Have The Right To Threesome; Don’t Judge Me” – Naira Marley Replies Critics

Popular Afrobeats artist, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley has replied critics following the backlash he received for stating his desire to have a threesome with mother and daughter.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Soapy’ crooner received a lot of heat from celebrities after he posted his sexual fantasies on his Instagram page.

The Marlian Music CEO has now defended himself in a tweet posted on his Twitter page.

“Maybe my thoughts are wild They tell you to be yourself but when u be yourself they’re quick to judge u. I have d right to threesome, as long as it’s consensual and legal“, he wrote.

