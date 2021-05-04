I Never Said Government Has Been Printing Money Since 2015 – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has denied the statement attributed to him saying that the government has been printing money since 2015.

While describing the report as false, he urged Nigerians to disregard the publication circulating on social media on the issue.

A social media report claimed the Minister made the disclosure in an interview with journalists prior to the 2019 general elections.

He reacted to the report in a statement by his Media Assistant, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni.

The former Governor expressed that he does not qualify to talk on such issues.

He said: “I have never head any financial institution in the country and therefore did not qualify as an authority in the issues that concerns the printing of money into the economy.

“I advise Nigerians who wants information on printing of money to find out from the appropriate agency and not circulate false statement to gain cheap publicity.”