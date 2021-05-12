I Quit Acting Because Of Kissing Scenes – Juliana Olayode

Popular Nigerian actress, Juliana Olayode has revealed that she had to quit acting at some point because of kissing roles.

The actress disclosed this in a recent interview.

In her words:

At some point, I said okay I’m not going to act again. Because every time I go for audition and they audition me, sometimes they want me to kiss in a movie. And I’m never going to kiss in a movie. I’m only kissing my husband.

God deals with us in different forms and we all have our individual relationships with God but I don’t think that I should kiss anybody but my husband.”

Olayode became prominent following her role as Toyo Baby in Jenifa’s Diary.

