I Want To Start A Reality TV Show – Toyin Abraham

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has hinted on starting a reality TV show to show day-to-day activities about her family.

The mother of one took to her Twitter page to ask her fans known as Toyin Titans to choose the channel they would love to watch the show.

“Hey fam! I’ve been thinking about starting a reality TV show with my family. So if you could choose, what channel would you prefer to watch it on?“, she wrote on Wednesday evening.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress appealed to netizens to stop the trending jokes about actor and politician, Desmond Elliot.

See her post below: