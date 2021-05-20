I Wasn’t Arrested For Fraud In Abuja – Singer Bad Boy Timz

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, alias Bad Boy Timz has debunked claims that he was arrested in Abuja for allegedly defrauding his record label and show organizers.

On May 19, 2021 the video showing the singer in handcuffs and being led by police officers was posted on Instablog9ja.

The video has now been refuted with a video of the singer’s Instagram Stories shared by a Twitter user to debunk the circulating reports of arrest.

In the short video clip, the 21-year-old “MJ” crooner can be seen having a good laugh. He then wrote as caption:

“Fraudulent”

The video has since been reposted with a derogatory remark at Instablog9ja and other “haters” who peddled the reports.