If My Child Is Abducted, I Will Lock Aso Rock — Gumi

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has expressed that he would lock the seat of power, Aso Rock, if his child is kidnapped.

He stated this while speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Friday.

Speaking during the interview, the cleric reiterated his view that ransom should be paid to bandits to free their captives.

Recall that on Wednesday, the cleric urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pay the N100 million demanded by the abductors of Greenfield University students kidnapped in April.

Also Read: We Have Convinced Bandits Not To Kill Greenfield Varsity Students — Gumi

On Friday, Gumi spoke again on the issue, stating that the federal government has to choose between the option of saving the lives of students or paying the N100 million.

“Life versus material; that is how you will look at it. It is the absolute responsibility of the government to protect lives. Now we have lives or N100 million at stake and these lives of 17 innocent young children,” he said.

“I can’t imagine if my child is there. I can never keep quiet. I will go and lock Aso Rock, if my child is there. They are my children too.

“What is N100 million? So, what I’m saying is, free these children then the field is open for you to whatever action you have. It is between bandits and N100 million. I do not want the struggle between bandits and lives.

“This is just simple logic. It does not require any rocket science. How can you play with lives? You can play with your money, but you can’t play with peoples’ lives. They just went there to study.”