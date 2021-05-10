‘If Not For Davido, We’d Be Worshipping Most Artists In The Industry’ – Rapper, Oladips

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, alias Oladips, has hailed Afro-beats star, Davido as the latter celebrates a decade in the Nigerian music industry.

The DMW label head had taken to his Instagram page to appreciate his fans for supporting him throughout 10 years.

Commenting under the post, Oladips penned a note of appreciation to Davido for the support he has shown to up-and-coming artists and newcomers in the industry.

“More Blessings to you OBO! We really appreciate you for everything that you have done for this industry, most especially for we youngings, thank you for not making it so difficult, because if not for you we probably will be worshiping some artists like gods in this industry! You watered down their ego. You did that OBO and it will never go unacknowledged!”, he wrote.

See his full comment below: