IGP Raises The Alarm, Says Boko Haram Plotting To Attack Abuja

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has raised the alarm that members of Boko Haram terrorists are planning to carry out an attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Plateau State capital, Jos.

Baba, however, put the commissioners of police in both places on red alert, saying intelligence reports disclosed that the terrorists are being strategic

According to him, the proposed attacks would be coordinated by both Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

These IGP’s revelations were contained in a circular dated May 19, 2021, and signed by his Principal Staff Officer, Idowu Owohunwa, an acting CP, which was addressed to the two commissioners of police.

The acting IGP directed the CPs to review their security architecture and beef up security around government facilities particularly in Abuja and Jos.